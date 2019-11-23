3 teens killed Indiana woman, dumped body in abandoned northwestern elementary school, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. (WGN) — Police in Northwest Indiana believe three teen boys are responsible for the death of a missing Portage woman.

Adriana Saucedo, 27, of Portage, was found dead Thursday night at an abandoned elementary school in Gary.

Saucedo disappeared Tuesday night. She was last seen getting into a dark-colored sedan outside her home in the 6200 block of Kathryn Court.

After an investigation, police believe Saucedo met with a 15-year-old Gary boy to buy a small amount of marijuana.

Saucedo was picked up from her Portage home in a prearranged purchase, police said. Authorities believe a 17-year-old and 16-year-old were also with the boy.

Saucedo was reportedly shot inside the vehicle that she was picked up in. It appeared to be a robbery of the money she was going to use to buy marijuana, police said.

Police believe the boys drove Saucedo’s body to abandoned Horace Norton Elementary School, located in the 1300 block of Harrison Boulevard, and dumped her body. Officers found her dead Thursday night.

Family members are devastated after finding out what happened to Saucedo.

"She was the best aunt I could ever have," said nephew Isiah Mangrum. “She taught me to never give up on myself and to always believe in myself.

They said whatever punishment the boys may receive, it won't be enough.

“It was three children that did this to her, “Whatever they get, it won’t bring her back,” Mangrum said. “The punishment won’t be severe enough.”

Police located the 15-year-old suspect at Thea Bowman Leadership Academy and he was detained by Portage detectives. Police said he is in the ninth grade and currently detained at the Porter County Juvenile Center.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody and is currently detained at the Lake County Juvenile Center. Police said he was involved in a police pursuit Wednesday with authorities before he was connected to Saucedo's death. The 17-year-old suspect was initially at large, but was taken into custody Friday.

Chief Troy Williams issued the following statement:

"I wanted to take a moment and talk about the cooperation of local law enforcement and the coroner’s office as well as the Porter County prosecutor (Gary Germann) last night and what it meant to see approximately thirty officers working together to bring the subjects involved in this heinous crime to justice. The determination displayed last night by everyone was exemplary."

No charges have been announced.