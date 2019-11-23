× Ice plaza opens for the season in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Families can head out to a holiday tradition at a Noblesville Market Plaza.

The 56-foot by 100-foot temporary ice rink opened for the season Saturday morning at Federal Hill Commons.

This is the third year for the ice rink, and park officials say there are bigger and better things prepared. This includes the inclusion of a pretzel food truck, Celtic Pretzels, and a Zamboni.

Theme nights are scheduled to take place on two nights, including a Toy Drive on Dec. 6 and Miller Night sponsored by Bailey and Wood Financial Group on Dec. 20. Officials say those bringing a toy donation or wearing their Noblesville Miller gear on the respective theme nights will receive the $10 admission rate.

The ice rink is open from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. on weekends. Special hours are planned starting December 23, with hours expanded to 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. during Noblesville Schools’ winter break.

“Instead of offering sessions, our Ice Plaza allows skaters to enjoy the ice for as long as they want. Admission is all day long so after skating for a bit, patrons can take a break to visit any of our fantastic nearby restaurants and stores and return to skate some more without having to pay again,” Parks Director Brandon Bennett said.

Admission costs $12 for people 13 and older and $10 for people 12 and under. Skate rental is included. For more information, visit www.federalhillcommons.com.