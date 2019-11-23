Holidays propel Pacers to 111-106 win over Magic

Posted 9:29 pm, November 23, 2019, by

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Aaron Holiday hit a tie-breaking three pointer with 8.7 seconds to play and Justin Holiday followed up with a steal and game-clinching pair of free throws as the Pacers out-dueled the Magic 111-106 Saturday evening at The Fieldhouse.

Indiana (9-6) was led on the night by Domantas Sabonis’ 25 points. Jeremy Lamb (14), Aaron Holiday (13), Doug McDermott (13), Justin Holiday (12), and Myles Turner (10) also ended in double-digits. As a team, the Blue and Gold, dressed in Hickory uniforms for the evening, shot 43-for-79 (54%) from the floor and outrebounded Orlando (6-9) 42-33. The Magic have yet to win on the road this year, falling to 0-6.

Next up for the Pacers will be a showdown with the Grizzlies Monday evening at 7:00 p.m.

