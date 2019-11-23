× Firefighter injured after Friday night fire in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — A firefighter was injured after almost falling through the fire while fighting a house fire Friday evening.

The Carmel Fire Department said the fire happened just before 7 p.m. Friday in the area of 121st Street and Shelborne in Carmel.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the rear of the house. Firefighters went inside the home for an interior attack on the second floor.

The department said firefighters encountered several holes burned through the floor. One of which a firefighter fell partially through before catching himself.

The firefighter was transported to the emergency room with a shoulder injury. The fire was brought under control within the hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of the time of this report.