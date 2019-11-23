EPA hosting open house about sewer work near tainted Indiana site

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Residents in a central Indiana city will get an update from federal officials next month about sewer work near a tainted industrial site.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has scheduled a Dec. 3 open house in Franklin to discuss a groundwater treatment pilot study and sewer and soil work near the site of a plant once operated by electronics manufacturer Amphenol Corp.

EPA and Indiana Department of Environmental Management staffers will be on hand with engineering consultants to answer the public’s questions in the city about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Tests have confirmed that groundwater and sewer vapors in the community have cancer-causing chemicals at levels exceeding Indiana’s safe limits.

The sewer project involves replacing or re-lining damaged sewers and removing contamination from the Amphenol site.

