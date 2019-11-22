Unsolved murder case in Lawrence leaves family pleading for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Family members of 22-year-old Aaron Grice are speaking out nearly a year after he was murdered.

Lawrence police say Grice was beaten and shot the day after Christmas at Canterbury House Apartments, so far no arrests have been in the case and the family is asking someone to come forward.

Mary East says she sees the image of her son dying every day at 2 am. The same time she saw her son die right in front of her eyes.

"When we got there we tried to give him CPR," East said.

East says her son called his sister last year on December 26th after losing in a game of dice.

"He told my daughter that he was shooting dice with one of his friends and his friend got mad because he lost the dice game and started to get in a fight and others joined in," East said.

When the family arrived at Canterbury House Apartments she says they found the father of two severely beaten and he'd also been shot.

"You hurt us real bad and this is not going to get any better. We are going to keep on fighting and keep on fighting until we get justice," East said.

East finds peace by looking at pictures of her son scattered through her apartment.

She’s not gotten closure because no one has been arrested for her son’s murder.

"Some people, they know the story but don’t want to put their name out being a snitch.”

She says it’s time to do away with the label.

"Stop the crime. We have too many young people out here dying for no reason and nobody don’t wont to wake up and tell what happen," East said.

Grice’s family knows the case will be solved only if witnesses come forward.

Lawrence Police say at this time they don’t have any new information to release in the case.

They say anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.