Snow squall warnings will be issued this Winter

Posted 4:54 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, November 22, 2019

The National Weather Service is adding a new type of warning just in time for Winter. It’s called a “Snow Squall Warning”. In simple terms a snow squall is a quick burst of heavy snow that results in white out conditions. Snow squalls can also occur when snow showers combine with 20 to 30 mile per hour winds. In addition to sudden drop in visibility, snow squalls also cause roads to freeze quickly, resulting in deadly, multi-car accidents.

This new warning will focus on a short term impact, about 30 to 60 minutes. The National Weather Service added this warning nationwide at the beginning of the month. They want to get the word out so everyone knows how to respond.

 

