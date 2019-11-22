× Quieter Friday but slushy mix coming this weekend

The rain and wind continue to exit Central Indiana and high pressure will briefly gain control for us. There’s snow falling over Colorado and Kansas and rain in Memphis. We’ll continue to watch the rain swell back north towards us for the weekend. The cold front has made it through Indiana and that means the wind is now out of the north. Thursday we had some 40mph wind gusts but the wind will just get quieter and quieter throughout Friday. High pressure temporarily takes control to bring out the sun later on Friday but then that low that’s setup over Arkansas creeps north and brings us a wintry mix on Saturday. The backside of the cold front may be drier but it certainly hurts our temperatures. After finding Thursday to be only the fourth day of November when we’ve gotten above average, we’re back below the average on Friday. We only warm a couple of degrees over the course of the entire day. Highs will struggle even more on Saturday with most of the day spent in the cold 30s until we briefly hit 40 degrees. We’ll be tracking increasing clouds early Saturday morning with rain begining to fall by lunchtime and transitioning into a wet snow mix later in the afternoon. Accumulations will be essentially trace but could get some slushy conditions out of this by Saturday evening. The real concern is that slushy mix freezing overnight and making things icy Sunday morning. If you need to rake leaves or want to put up holiday lights you can count on Sunday to be the best option for you. More rain and wind expected Tuesday and a first glance at Thanksgiving looks chilly but dry. We’ll continue to watch the forecast closely.