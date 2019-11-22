× One kid’s wish made true at Indy Fuel game

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday’s Indy Fuel game was extra special for one visitor.

Friday night’s game was themed after the superhero “Batman,” so naturally they invited “Make a Wish” kid Jakarr to come.

Little did Jakarr know he would soon get his wish of meeting Batman in person.

Jakarr has a rare heart syndrome that affects his blood flow. For Jakarr, the meet and greet was a chance to escape from his difficult medical routines.

“Just the fact that they’re giving him the opportunity to do something different and he’s not used to hockey so this is a pretty good experience for him,” Jakarr’s mother, Latasha Ashley said.

Jakarr and batman got to chat, hang out, and even play on the ice.