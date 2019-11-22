Morgan County residents brave the cold, sleep outside to help the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. -- You've likely heard of the term BYOB, but never like this. People in Martinsville are sleeping outside, and "bringing their own box."

They are workers and allies of homeless shelters who are raising money and awareness for the homeless problems in Morgan County. WellSpring shelter is the only family shelter in the county. They currently have 50 families on their waitlist, which is roughly 125 people.

“We provide shelter for 23 families and their own individual apartment units,” said WellSpring Executive Director Bob Goodrum, “A lot of the people we serve it’s jobless. Life just happened. People become homeless not because of a lack of housing, but a lack of relationships. Most of us, if we were homeless, we could have a number of people that we could call."

Jeremy Tackett has spent time homeless, and now he runs Manna Mission shelter. He says there are hundreds of people in Martinsville who spend nights out in the cold.

“It's all over the place in this town, and people just turn their blind eye to it," Tackett said, "They just talk about the problem, don’t do anything to solve the problem. If it wasn't for what we're doing with fundraisers like this, none of us would be able to operate. We worked together for one thing, to give hope to others.”

If you want to help the cause, donations that are made to WellSpring shelter for the event will be distributed amongst the Morgan County shelters. Manna Mission will be serving 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day and are collecting items.