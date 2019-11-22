× Lawrence Police Department extra thankful this year as they unveil new headquarters

LAWRENCE, Ind. — After 90 years, the Lawrence Police Department will finally have a place to call their own .

Today, city officials will unveil their newest headquarters on Post Road to the public.

Mayor Steve Collier says the 37,000 square foot building will have everything a modern police station needs.

That includes interview rooms, a K-9 kennel, a garage to house equipment and vehicles, a fitness center, and a 112-seat community room.

“I can’t think of anything that we don’t have for our officers now,” Collier said.

The $11.9 million building also will be home to the city’s dispatch center.

For the past decade, the Lawrence Police Department has shared a space in the city’s government center.

Collier says that was only supposed to be a temporary move after their previous building was flooded in 2009.

The relocation is set to be completed by mid-December.

Today’s ribbon cutting is set for 1:30 p.m.