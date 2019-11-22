IMPD investigates homicide in wooded area near IMS-owned solar panel field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police are searching for answers after a man’s body is found in a wooded area on Indy’s near northwest side.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as 36-year-old Damien Carter and ruled the case a homicide.

On Wednesday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of W. 21st Street on a report of a deceased person.

An employee at the IMS-owned solar panel field says he was checking on the property when he spotted a dead body lying next to a chain link fence, tucked away in some thick brush.

"I am shocked," said Major Kendall Mathews with the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center. "All eyes are on deck. Everybody will be paying attention because this incident that has happened."

Major Mathews says he plans to talk about the violence with the more than 100 people who live in the treatment center adjacent to the wooded property for their own well-being.

"We want residents safe and secure in their sobriety and the way we do that is to communicate what has happened," said Mathews.

The adjacent IMS-owned solar field is well secured with surveillance cameras and razor wire fences, so while the crime was discovered by an employee, it doesn’t appear the killing took place on their property.

It’s not clear how long the body had been lying next to the fence.

Employees at the treatment center say they called police before Wednesday to investigate a smell they suspected to be a dead body, yet officers didn’t find anything suspicious at that time.

"Some of our staff felt a weird aroma was coming from that area, but we didn’t know," said Mathews. "It’s unfortunate with all the violence taking place. It's just a sign of the times, but I still believe there’s hope on the other side, despite all the crime."

So far no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information on the case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.