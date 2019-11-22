× Help White River Township Fire Department’s Christmas Angel Program by eating at Texas Roadhouse

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Skip the cooking on Monday November 25th and have some local firefighters serve you dinner. The White River Township Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse on State Road 135.

Firefighters will be there to help take your order and bring you your food. 10% of all food purchases will be donated to their Christmas Angel program. You’re also welcome to make a monetary donation.

The program helps underprivileged children in the Center Grove area not only get some essentials, like clothes for Christmas, but some toys as well.

White River Township Firefighters will be on hand from 5:30pm to 8pm. Kids will be able to talk to Patches the Fire Dog and it’s rumored that Santa will make an appearance as well.

For more about the Christmas Angels program, click here.