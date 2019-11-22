× Group now accepting applications for new day care in Lawrence hoping to fill ‘child care desert’ gaps

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Childcare can be expensive for families, but for many it can also be hard to come by. Fifty-five percent of Hoosiers live in what is called a “child care desert.”

A new day care facility in Lawrence is looking to fill the gaps and bring affordable child care to working families. A majority of parents in that area are in the workforce. The Center for American Progress says 74 percent of parents work and the average household income is $16,900.

The Freedom Academy is a faith-based day care at 4330 Post Road now accepting applications. They say the cost is income-based and the state also approved it for CCDF assistance.

“Well the parents don’t have anywhere to go. Some of them can’t work right now because they don’t have anywhere to take their kids where they can afford it,” Gina Harding, director of Freedom Academy said.

They say they will offer a live nanny cam so parents can check on their children throughout the day. They also plan to teach kids things to get them prepared for kindergarten like their names, phone numbers and birth dates.

The facility plans to open the week after Thanksgiving. They are also having an open house December 14 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.