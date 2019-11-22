Garfield Park screens ‘Curse of the Cat People’ at Vintage Movie Night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Garfield Park Art Center has announced Curse of the Cat People (1944) as the next featured film at Vintage Movie Night on Saturday, December 7, at 7 p.m.

“Believe it or not, this is really a Christmas film!” says Indianapolis film historian Eric Grayson.

Grayson hosts the monthly event that proudly boasts: “Real film on real projectors.”

Grayson says producer Val Lewton had a contract with RKO, stating that he had to make a movie from any title they gave him, but he had complete creative control — so long as it was under budget.

Curse of the Cat People synopsis:

Featuring actors Simone Simon and Ann Carter, a lonely little girl (Carter), with boorish parents, is given to flights of fancy. She is visited by a ghost (Simon) who may or may not be real. The two celebrate the changing seasons, Christmas, and the little girl learns to cope being with being “different.”

“A beautiful picture,” adds Grayson, “wonderfully shot by Robert Wise.”

Wise was a native of Winchester, Indiana was an acclaimed director, producer, and editor. He was best known for producing and directing West Side Story (1961) and The Sound of Music (1965), and editing Citizen Kane (1941).

Vintage Movie Night admission is $5 and concessions are $1. This is a family-friendly film and there is free parking for the event.

Garfield Park Arts Center is located at 2432 Conservatory Drive.

For more information, go to gpacarts.org or call 317-327-7135.

For more information on Eric Grayson, visit DrFilm.net/blog, check out his website FilmEric.com and follow him on Facebook.