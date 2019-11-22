× From rain to snow across central Indiana on Saturday

After ten consecutive days with high temperatures below average, highs were above average Thursday and fell below average on Friday. After a dry, cool Friday we’ll have rain developing Saturday afternoon. As temperatures fall late in the day we’ll see a brief change over to snow before the precipitation ends in the early evening. Less than a .10″ of rain is likely and no snow accumulation is expected this weekend. Sunshine will return for Sunday and Monday.

After a couple of dry days more rain and a few thunderstorms are likely by Tuesday after and should change to snow before ending Wednesday. Although we expect a sunny, cool Thanks giving day, we’ll have to carefully watch the weather for next week and how holiday travel plans could be affected.

So far this year we’ve had 30 weekends with either rain or snow.

Rain develops by noon Saturday.

The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70.

Rain will change to snow late Saturday afternoon.

The rain/snow mix will end Saturday evening.

Highs will be in the 30s Saturday.

Highs will be in the 40s Sunday.