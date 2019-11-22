× Evansville Man faces charges in Friday morning arson investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Police have a man in custody after two apartments went up in flames Friday morning.

The arrest comes after fire crews responded to two suspicious fires at separate apartment complexes.

At one of the complexes, the woman living in the burned apartment told officers that she had gotten threatening messages from her ex-husband. Moments later, crews learned of the second fire. The woman said the address matched that of her mother’s.

Police went looking for Randall James in connection with the fires. The Evansville Police Department said he fled before police could arrive. They found his car in a ditch several miles from where the fires started.

Investigators believe that James was able to get a ride back to his home, where police set up a perimeter to arrest James.

James was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center for preliminary charges of Arson, Stalking, and Criminal Mischief.