Deputies find 60 pounds of meth inside car traveling on EB I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – Sixty pounds of methamphetamine are off the streets after a traffic stop in Henry County.

On Monday, November 18, PACE Team Coordinator Deputy Nick Ernstes of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department stopped a car-carrier truck for following too closely along EB I-70 in Henry County near the 131 mile marker.

During the traffic stop, Ernstes became suspicious one of the cars the truck was transporting, and he called in PACE Team K-9 handler Sgt. Goodwin for assistance.

K-9 Scarlet arrived, and she detected drugs inside the suspicious car.

Deputies searched the car, and they found 60 hidden vacuum-sealed bags inside the fuel tank. The bags were filled with crystal meth.

Investigators learned the driver was transporting the drugs from Los Angeles, California to Dayton, Ohio.

Police said the drugs have an estimated street value of over $250,000.