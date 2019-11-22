Changes to weekend construction projects announced by INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced changes in weekend construction work due to weather.

Officials with INDOT are asking drivers to view the updated map and list below for new details.

INDOT said commuters should be aware of construction zones, not to drive distracted and plan ahead by making sure to add extra time in getting around the city this weekend.

Lane Restrictions

I-465 SB/WB from I-70 to I-65 Right lane closed 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

I-465 EB/NB from I-65 to I-70 Right lane closed 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

I-465 SB from 71st St. to 56th St. (Northeast side) Left 3 lanes closed Midnight Saturday to Midnight Sunday

I-465 NB/WB from 56th St. to Allisonville Rd. Right 3 lanes closed 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-65 SB from I-465 to 38th St. Left 2 lanes closed 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday



Ramp Closures

I-465 SB/WB to I-70, U.S. 40, Brookville Rd., I-74, Emerson Ave. and I-65 Intermittent, short closures 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

I-465 EB/NB to I-65, Emerson Ave., I-74, Brookville Rd., U.S. 40 and I-70 Intermittent, short closures 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

56th St./Shadeland Ave. to I-465 NB 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday



Stay Informed

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android