Caring for other families victimized by gun violence helps Indy mother heal

Posted 10:48 pm, November 22, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Donita Royal found a purpose for her life following the death of her son on May 2, 2013.

“It started when my son and his best friend got killed to gun violence,” Royal said.

She said after a year of fighting through her own grief, God gave her the idea to start the Mothers Against Violence Healing Ministries. It has been a tough year in Indianapolis with more than 150 homicides so far in 2019. That means 150 families grieving and looking for help from people like Royal.

“I put toilet paper, dish liquid, hand soap, paper towels and laundry soap for everything,” Royal said. “The mother can’t get out, you know, to shop.”

Royal also offers Women’s support groups each Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church. She said helping other mothers helps her in return.

“When they leave, they feel good,” Royal said. “They don’t want to leave, which is a good thing.”

Royal said someone recently donated 40 caskets to her ministry. That is a huge gift considering she said she is helping with two to three funerals a month in Indy. She empathizes with these mothers who are left with grief after death.

“The child is going before the mother and the mother is burying her child,” Royal said. “The thought is, ‘I should be going before you.'”

If you would like to connect with Mothers Against Violence Healing Ministries, visit their Facebook page to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.