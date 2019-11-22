× Annual survey shows below-average cost for Thanksgiving dinner

Still getting everything together for your Thanksgiving feast? We got some good news and bad news for you.

The good news is the budget shouldn’t be that different from last year.

The bad news… it will still cost you just under $50 for a dinner for 10.

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) released its annual survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving Day dinner table. The survey found the average cost of 2019’s dinner for 10 is $48.91, a 1-cent increase from 2018.

The survey was conducted by more than 250 volunteer shoppers in 38 states checking prices at grocery stores. The results are the best possible prices without coupons or purchase deals.

Among the items on the shopping list is the centerpiece on most thanksgiving table, the turkey. The survey found a 16-pound turkey costs $20.80, or roughly $1.30 per pound. That is down 4 percent from 2018 and the losest since 2010.

The other items include the fixings; turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk; in quantities sufficient to serve 10 people with plenty for leftovers.

The survey found the overall average cost was about the same, but there were some slight price changes for individual items. Stuffing and canned pumpkin costs are down while dinner rolls, sweet potatoes and milk costs are up.

The AFBF said the survey is a good opportunity to increase public interest in agriculture.

“The Thanksgiving price survey opens the door to a deeper dialogue about how food is produced and how prices remain so stable despite volatility in the farm economy this year and severe weather hampering planting and harvest,” AFBF Chief Economist Dr. John Newton said.