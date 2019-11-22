× Amazon CEO grants local organization with $1.25 million for domestic violence victims and survivors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A safe haven for victims of domestic violence says it will be able to help more people thanks to a huge grant.

Right now, Coburn Place Safe Haven on Indy’s Northside is forced to turn away due to a lack of space.

$1.25 Million Dollars was granted to Coburn Place on the behalf of Amazon CEO’s “Bezos Day One Families Fund.”

“They reached out to us the day one family fund which doesn’t happen very often that it happens that way,” said Coburn Place, Vice President of Development and Mission Advancement, Lauren Laski.

Laski says it will go a long way in providing assistance to those victims and survivors of interpersonal abuse whether that’s domestic violence, human trafficking or sexual assault.

“One- million of it will go to a capital fund reserve for when we’re ready to expand and purchase or build an additional building,” said Laski.

Right now, Coburn Place houses about 70 people in 35 apartments that were once classrooms at this old school on the Northside where they live rent-free.

There’s also community housing where survivors receive rental assistance for up to 12 months. But the waiting list exceeds 200 people.

“So, when someone has the courage to finally leave their abusive situation it’s really disheartening to tell them sorry you’re going to have to wait a little bit before we’re able to help you,” said Laski.

The grant will also allow them to have a bigger staff.

“The other two hundred and fifty thousand will go to our program staff to hire more advocates which are case managers. Which will allow us now serving more people more quickly,” said Laski.

But Laski says Coburn Place still needs help on a day to day basis.

“The dollars that are needed to keep what we do functioning, to keep this facility functioning, we still need those dollars. And especially now at the end of the year, it’s really important for people to consider making a gift to Coburn Place,” said Laski.

Coburn Place is thrilled they are one of 32 organizations in the country receiving the grant. If you’d like to donate you can find the information on their website.