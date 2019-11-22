‘A black dog jumped out’: Car goes backwards in circles thanks to pet left inside

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – The car went backwards in circles over and over—but there was no one behind the wheel.

At least—no person.

A dog that was left inside a running car somehow put it in reverse, leading to an absurd scene in a Florida neighborhood Thursday morning, reported WPBF.

According to police, the dog’s owner left the car running and got out. It appeared the car was accidentally left in reverse, police told the TV station.

“First I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going and I’m like, ‘OK, what are they doing?’ And the cops came and I’m like, ‘OK!’” said neighbor Anne Sabol, who saw the car going in circles in the cul-de-sac.

Police arrived at the scene, as did the fire department. The car hit a mailbox and some garbage cans before police and firefighters managed to get it stopped. The four-legged driver then got out.

“And when the cops got the door open, a black dog jumped out. I was like, ‘They should give that thing a license!'”

The driver—the human driver—said he’d replace the smashed mailbox. No one was hurt during the bizarre incident.