× Wind and rain for Thursday in Central Indiana

Quite a system stretching from Minnesota to Louisiana this morning. We’re starting off the morning with a couple of light showers in Central Indiana but the bulk of the system is going to slide through later today. We won’t be dealing with any snow, just rain, as the warm, humid air mass will be in our area all day long. That’ll allow us to bump our temperatures up above average for the fourth time this month. The wind is going to be a big deal today. As of this blog early Thursday morning we have only a breeze but the wind will later be sustaining winds around 20mph but then gusts could reach 40 mph which really makes me want to leave my umbrella safe at home. Check out this temperature map! That warm, humid air mass will slide those 50s into Indiana later today but those cold numbers in Nebraska will follow soon after. Temperatures will drop right back below average for Friday. We’ll have an extended period of rain chances today but the rain actually won’t amount to much. Expect a few hundredths of an inch in our eastern counties and closer to a quarter inch in our western counties. We continue with the above average trend of wet weather that we’ve had all year long. Only isolated light showers for the morning rush hour with more widespread downpours Indianapolis and west midday. Another round of light rain slides through during the evening rush.

Friday will be much prettier with the sun returning but temperatures will certainly struggle as they dip back below average. We’re bringing back some rain chances on Saturday and some of our northern counties could actually get some snow. Still cold but ore likely to be dry on Sunday. More rain and more wind expected on Tuesday.