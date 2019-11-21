× UPDATE: Search ends for woman with dementia after body found in pond near where she went missing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Lawrence called off the search for a 75-year-old woman with dementia after crews found a body in a retention pond near her last known location.

Karen Glass was reported missing around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Oaklandon Road and East 79th Street.

Police say a car nearly hit her on 79th Street. The driver told police Glass darted across the road into a nearby housing addition.

Several police and fire departments used drones and a helicopter to search for Glass.

During the search, they found a body in a retention pond just a quarter mile from where she was last seen.

They removed the body from the pond around 5:30 a.m., but they don’t have a positive identification on the body. Police say that probably won’t come for a little while. However, police terminated the search for Glass.

Police say Glass was living with a caretaker when she went missing. “Sometimes you can take the best care of folks and sometimes things happen. They get out and the sooner we know about it the better. But in most cases people do report this rather quickly and it gets us out here so we can start our searches.” Lawrence Fire Chief Dino Batalis said.