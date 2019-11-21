Texans top Colts 20-17

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Jacoby Brissett #7 throws a pass to Chester Rogers #80 of the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Tex. – The Texans beat the Colts on 20-17 on Thursday Night Football to take over first place in the AFC South.

The combination of wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V proved too much for a depleted Indianapolis’ secondary.  Hopkins caught six passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while Fuller had seven catches for 140 yards.

Jacoby Brissett and Jonathan Williams had rushing touchdowns for the Colts.  Indy led 17-13 entering the fourth quarter before DeShaun Watson hit Hopkins for a 30-yard score to give Houston the lead.

The Colts (6-5) are in second place in the division.  They’ll wrap up a stretch of three straight divisional games when they host the Titans on Dec. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

