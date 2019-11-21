× Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart teen

ELKHART, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old from Elkhart.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, Brionna Gean Grant was last seen around 1 a.m. Thursday. She may be in danger and in need of medical assistance. She was last seen in Elkhart.

Grant is 5’6” and 130 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes. Police don’t have a description of her clothing but said she may be wearing a multicolored face mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or call 911.