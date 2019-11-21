New campaign for Indiana Lifeline Law reaches students on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new campaign to save lives through Indiana's Lifeline Law used social media to reach college students.

The law provides immunity for public intoxication, minor possession, consumption and transport for anyone who seeks medical help for someone having an alcohol-related health emergency.

Since the Lifeline Law took effect in 2012, 54 lives were saved. Those behind the new campaign want that to continue. To do that, they turned to where students are: Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

For the last three months, the Indiana Youth Services Association used those platforms and the hashtag #knowenough to inform students at all 94 Indiana colleges about the Lifeline Law.

Others involved in the campaign are students and Indiana State Senator Jim Merritt, who wrote Indiana’s Lifeline Law.

“I think its important that everybody understands the Lifeline Law,” said Senator Merritt. “What I would say to parents is know the Lifeline Law, talk to your kids about it.”

The Indiana Lifeline Law is three steps:

Make the Call.

Get Help.

Save a Life

Click here for more on the Indiana Lifeline Law.