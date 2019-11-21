Lafayette animal shelter gets an assist from Purdue’s Matt Haarms

Posted 4:25 pm, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:27PM, November 21, 2019

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 23: Matt Haarms #32 of the Purdue Boilermakers controls ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional at TD Garden on March 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Men’s Basketball Center Matt Haarms spends his free time volunteering at a Tippecanoe County animal shelter along with his pal Penelope Grace, shelter ambassador for Natalie’s.

According to WLFI, Haarms began volunteering earlier this semester and shows up weekly.

Haarms does everything from walking the dogs to posting pictures of adoptable pets on his social media accounts with the goal of helping these animals find permanent homes.

According to WLFI, he says his coaches and teammates have been supportive and encouraging, with some even lending a hand.

“It isn’t as crazy as playing in a Big Ten game,” Haarms explained. “It’s really relaxing for me even though sometimes I am a little tired.”

Natalie’s Second Chance Shelter also accepts donations for those unable to volunteer time.

Natalie’s is located at 10 South 16th Street in Lafayette. Members of the community can also donate these accepted items:

  • Dog food, treats and toys.
  • Cleaning supplies.
  • Harnesses, collars and lasso leashes.
  • Office supplies.
  • Blankets and towels.
  • Large wire dog crates.
  • Dog beds.

Volunteers are accepted Monday, Wednesday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

