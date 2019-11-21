Fletcher Place homeowner upset after city fines him for lack of drainage on 140-year-old house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man passionate about preserving the history of Indianapolis is upset after the city fined him thousands of dollars for not addressing drainage on his property.

Steven Mascher owns a 140-year-old home along Fletcher Avenue. The home is listed on the Fletcher Place Historic Area Preservation Plan and on historic reservations.

“It was built in the 1870s,” he said.

Mascher’s problems began in 2017 when the city first fined him $2,200 for a number of problems. Mascher addressed all but one issue, which was a lack of drainage. Mascher felt because his house was historically preserved, he shouldn’t have to add a gutter to the roof.

“It has never had a gutter. There is no water, there is no drainage problems,” he said. “No erosion.”

He reached out to the Historic Preservation Commission, hoping they would support his argument. Then, he called the CBS4 Problem Solvers.

The Department of Business and Neighborhood Services clarified, saying Mascher wouldn’t have to change his home’s façade if he could get a built-in drain working again. City code requires everyone to have some sort of working drainage on their property.

“I just can’t believe it,” Mascher said.

CBS4 asked the preservation commission about their role in everything. A spokesperson said the commission cannot overrule city code. She added that if needed, the commission could help Mascher find a gutter that matched his historic home.

City records show that as of October 17, Mascher still has at least one violation against him.

There is now a "for sale" sign in the front yard.