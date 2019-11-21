× Donuts, fairytales and lots of holiday spirit: The list of this weekend’s must-visit events around central Indiana

Handmade Vintage Market Holiday Mart

Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds (Noblesville)

Looking for some truly unique holiday gifts? Head to the llama barn at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds this Saturday, November 23rd, from 9am-2pm for the Handmade Vintage Market 2019 Holiday Mart. There will be over 50 handmade and vintage vendors on sit this year with a wide array of treasures for sale. Admission is $5 (but free for kids under 12). Parking is free!

Indianapolis Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest

Brothers Bar and Grill (Broad Ripple)

Love donuts? Love hard cider? Enjoy the best of BOTH at the Indianapolis Hard Cider and Donut Fest this Friday, November 22nd, from 6-11pm at Brothers Bar and Grill in Broad Ripple. Part bar hop, part sweets celebration—the Hard Cider and Donut Fest will feature 6 bars and restaurants, hard cider specials, free beverage samples and free donuts! General admission tickets at $25 but this event is limited to 1,000 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. This is a 21+ only event.

Mannheim Steamroller: Christmas by Chip Davis

Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University

Join the celebration as Mannheim Steamroller makes history again – Celebrating 35 years of holiday magic as they bring their annual holiday tour to Clowes Memorial Hall this Friday, November 22n. Experience the performance of the #1 Christmas music artist in history and for the first time ever, hear the entire album that started it all, LIVE— “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas!” With founder and composer Chip Taylor at the helm, the all-American music troupe continues to tour extensively, bringing Yuletide cheer to audiences throughout the US with a unique Neo-Classical take on popular carols and songs. Expect snow machines, dancers, family-orientated fun and of course, plenty of seasonal spirit! The show kicks off at 7:30pm and tickets start at $45.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Footlite Musicals

Check out some of Indy’s most talented thespians on stage performing one of the most beloved fairytales of all time! This Friday, November 22nd marks opening night for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at Footlite Musicals!

This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” It also features a hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane as well as some new characters, and surprising twists. Originally presented on television in 1957, 1965 and 1997, this new Tony winning production opened on Broadway in 2013.Performances run from November 22nd through December 15th. According to the Footlite Musicals website, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday shows begin at 2:30 p.m. Plus, there will be a special Saturday matinee on November 30th at 2:30 p.m. The performance on Saturday, November 30th at 7:30 p.m. will be ASL interpreted.

Greenwood Aglow

Greenwood Public Library

Get ready for plenty of holiday fun this Saturday (November 23) from 4-7pm at Greenwood Aglow! Greenwood Aglow is a family-friendly event held at the Greenwood Public Library. This year, there will plenty of fun activities to enjoy including free horse drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa, live reindeer, a holiday photo booth, games, a coloring room, the Greenwood Community Band Brass Carolers, a Kris Kringle Market run by the City of Greenwood and more! Plus, this year there will also be a parade after the event by Restore Old Town Greenwood Association.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Carmel’s Center Green

Carmel Christkindlmarkt in full swing at Carmel’s Center Green! Christkindlmarkt has brought the old world charm of Christmas in Germany to the heart of Carmel. This Christmas market tradition stretches back to Saxony, Germany during the middles ages. Over the centuries, the joys of the traditional Christmas markets spread from town to town, and around the world! The Christkindlmarkt is open Wednesdays-Sundays through December 24th. Enjoy traditional German food and gifts sold by over 50 vendors, plus live music, a kids’ corner, ice skating and plenty of festive fun!

Christmas Nights of Lights

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Christmas Nights of Lights is in full swing for the 2019 Holiday Season! Head to the Indiana State Fairgrounds any night from 6-10pm through January 1st to see over 1 million twinkling lights synchronized to holiday music played through your car stereo. This family-friendly event features a 2-mile car ride through more than a million LED lights powered by 50,000+ computer channels. Visitors of all ages will be awed by the larger-than-life trees, glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes and enchanting tunnels of lights. In the warmth of your own vehicle, you can sing along to the sounds of the season synchronized to holiday light displays. Admission is $7 per person and children 3 years old and under are free. A “Carload Special” of up to nine passengers is just $30.

Festival of Trees

Indiana Historical Society History Center

Experience the joy of the holiday season at the History Center from now through January 4th! Ninety-two elaborate trees – a dozen more than last year – are packed into the grand building, creating a winter wonderland to delight people of all ages. Over the years, they’ve featured upside-down trees, trees made from unconventional materials like balloons, tires and books, themed trees, more. This year, their tree sponsors are going all out and taking things to the next level, including a 30-foot showstopper tree paying tribute to nature in Indiana. You can vote for your favorites, but it will be a tough decision! Also, the History Center is a Salvation Army Angel Tree location. There’s something magical happening every day, including holiday sing-alongs, Elf on a Shelf, and more! Every Saturday from 10am-4pm is a “Jolly Saturday,” where attendees can enjoy crafts, games and fun for all ages.

