Colder for the rest of the week with rain and snow showers

So far this has been the second coldest November on record and after ten consecutive days with high temperatures below average, highs were above average Thursday. The clouds and rain that were around Thursday will clear our Friday as a cold front moves to the east coast. After a dry, cool Friday we’ll rain and snow showers Saturday. Sunshine will return for Sunday and Monday. After a couple of dry days more rain is likely by Tuesday and should change to snow before ending Wednesday. We’ll have to carefully watch the weather for next week and how holiday travel plans could be affected.

Thursday was the the third day of the month with high temperatures above average.

Lows will stay above freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday.

Rain will develop Saturday morning.

Rain will mix with snow Saturday afternoon.

Rain will mix with snow Saturday evening.

Temperatures will fall Saturday afternoon.

Sunshine will return Sunday.

