Andrew Luck becomes a dad

Posted 8:34 pm, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:38PM, November 21, 2019

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck is now officially a father.

The former Colts quarterback and his wife Nicole welcomed a daughter named Lucy on November 12.

“It’s the greatest news I think I’ve ever heard in my life,” Luck said this summer when asked about becoming a dad.  “It’s really, really exciting and also terrifying.”

Luck confirmed the news at a camp for kids he hosts every year with Riley Children’s Health.  He was also asked if he has any “dad jokes” ready.

“Joe Reitz was the king of the dad jokes,” said Luck, referring to the former Colts’ offensive lineman from Hamilton Southeastern High School. “He’s got five kids now, so maybe I’ll go do a symposium with Joe and get some lined up.”

Luck retired from the NFL on August 24 after dealing with multiple injuries over the last three seasons.

