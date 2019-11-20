VIDEO: Memorial service for Fishers K9 officer killed in line of duty

FISHERS, Ind. — A K9 officer with the Fishers Police Department was shot and killed while tracking two suspects involved in a car chase.

Harlej, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was killed while tracking suspects last week during a traffic stop. Officer Jarred Koopman had served as his handler since he joined the department in 2015.

A public memorial service was held in the Main Gym at Fishers High School — 13000 Promise Road.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a procession will take place to George Kehl Police Station (4 Municipal Drive, Fishers). The procession will be restricted to Fishers Police Department employees, retirees, family and special guests.