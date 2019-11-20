× Nominations for 62nd Annual Grammy Awards revealed

The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday.

Lizzo led among nominees with eight nods.

It was a good morning for music industry newcomers as freshman artists Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X scored six nominations each.

Alicia Keys is set to host the ceremony and was on hand to announce some of the nominations on “CBS This Morning.”

She was joined by singer Bebe Rexha and CBS’s Gayle King.

Here’s a list of some of the Grammy nominees. The complete list of more than 80 categories can be found on Grammy.com.

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the year

“I,I”- Bon Iver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song of the year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters

Best new artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best country album

“Desperate Man” — Eric Church

“Stronger Than The Truth” — Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” — Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road” — Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin'”— Tanya Tucker

Best rap album

“Revenge Of The Dreamers III” — Dreamville

“Championships” — Meek Mill

“I am > I was” — 21 Savage

“Igor” — Tyler, The Creator

“The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae

The Grammys will air live on CBS January 26 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The awards will be presented in 84 categories to honor the best recordings released between October 1, 2018, and August 31.