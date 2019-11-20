Indiana cruises past Princeton 79-54

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Joey Brunk and Devonte Green each scored a game-high 16 points to help lead Indiana to a 79-54 win over Princeton, Wednesday evening at Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers (5-0) also received strong offensive contributions from Justin Smith (14) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (11). As a team, IU shot 31-for-55 (56%) from the field while holding the Tigers (0-4) to just 19-for-51 (37%).

Next up for the Cream & Crimson will be Louisiana Tech, Monday at 8:30 p.m.

