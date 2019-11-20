× Foggy morning; tracking rain

Fog has been very dense this morning, making things slow on the roads. Especially until the sun rises today after 7:30, be cautious on the roads. We’ll have more school delays scrolling on the bottom of the newscast on CBS 4. Fog will make way for sunshine by lunchtime and we’ll be at least partly sunny through the afternoon. The highs will climb back to average for only the third time so far this month. This’ll be the best day we’ve had in about a week and a half. High pressure is going to support our lovely Wednesday weather but we’re watching our next system slide through the Plains today. That’ll bring us rain on Thursday. The wind will also pick up significantly as this system moves through so get those leaves up while you can. We aren’t expecting an immense amount of rain on Thursday but anticipate between a tenth and quarter of an inch. The rain will be light to moderate and scattered in the daytime and evening hours. We continue to be above average for annual precipitation this year. Temperatures on Thursday will again manage to be warmer than it has been for most of this month but we’ll add in a lot of wind and also that rain we’ve been talking about. The wind will gust to at least 35 mph and the sustained winds will be a strong 20mph. Get your leaves up while you can. Friday won’t be too bad but temps will once again drop below average. We’re bringing back rain and mix chances for Saturday and temperatures will again feel colder than we’d like to see this far into November. Chilly but dry on Sunday.