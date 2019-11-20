× Expect gusty winds and light rain across central Indiana on Thursday

So fat this has been the second coldest November on record and for the past ten consecutive days temperatures have been below average. We’ll see a slight bump in temperatures Thursday before a series of cold fronts cool us down. We will have several chance for rain over the next seven days and as we cool down, we’ll see the possibility of rain changing to snow.

Rain will develop Thursday and last through Friday morning. On Saturday we’ll have rain and snow showers. After a couple of dry days more rain is likely by Tuesday and should change to snow before ending Wednesday.

So far this has been a cool month.

Lows will be near 40 overnight.

Rain will develop early Thursday.

Gusty winds are likely Thursday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s Thursday.

Rainfall will be light.

More rain develops Saturday.

Rain and snow showers will mix Saturday afternoon.

The rain/snow mix will move east of US 31, Saturday evening.