Eli Lilly and Company to create 100 jobs, invest $400 million in Indy facilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Eli Lilly and Company will invest $400 million into manufacturing facilities at its Lilly Technology Center campus in Indianapolis.

The company made the announcement Wednesday with state and local government officials in attendance. Lilly said the investments will lead to the creation of about 100 highly skilled jobs.

The company plans to enhance its existing manufacturing facilities that produce insulin, adding capacity to manufacture its diabetes medicines.

Lilly officials said the investments were made possible through tax reform measures passed in 2017.

“This is crucial for us to continue to advance our state’s economy and drive future investment – adding high-tech jobs and facilities that keep Indiana competitive in the global marketplace,” said David Ricks, Lilly chairman and CEO.

The money will also go toward improvements for the company’s syringe-filling, device assembly and packaging operations.

“For decades, Indianapolis has been known as a hub for innovation, driven in large part by Eli Lilly and Company’s commitment to our community and their global reputation as an industry leader,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Today’s announcement helps to expand the skilled work force in Indianapolis and reinforce the company’s presence in central Indiana.”

Lilly has invested nearly $2 billion into the manufacturing of diabetes medicines since 2012.