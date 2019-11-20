Drivers excited for portions of 96th and Keystone bridge to open

CARMEL, Ind. — There’s some exciting news for folks who travel through the 96th and Keystone area. Tonight, crews will be moving traffic onto the new Keystone bridge heading southbound.

This change will help with traffic congestion and allow crews to finish up work underneath the bridge at 96th Street.

When the $43 million project started last year, Confidence Upscale Studios was worried clients would stop coming, but they didn’t.

In fact, they grew.

“People coming through the area are telling their family and friends like, ‘hey they got a lot of traffic going on over there but once it’s all said and done it’s going to be beautiful’,” employee Robrina Murhead said.

Murhead is excited the project is one step closer to completion.

“We’re going to take the majority of the traffic going through the intersection and take it up and over the newly constructed bridge,” Carmel’s Director of Engineering Jeremy Kashman said.

Once the bridge is completely open; crews will continue to work underneath it.

Some drivers say the most exciting part about the bridge opening is the fact they won’t be getting cut off by drivers in the turn only lane. They are also hoping it leads to less congestion during rush hour.

Kashman says once the project is completed people won’t only be happier, but also a lot safer behind the wheel.

“This used to be the second most dangerous intersection in the state from a safety prospective the project will be off the charts,” Kashman said.

He says despite the weather; the construction crew has been able to stay on schedule. They plan to be finished with most of the project by the end of the year.

It’s something Morehead can’t wait for.

Until then, she says drivers should just plan ahead.

“Knowing the time of day, knowing of what you’re going to be doing during that time of day and rerouting around that is the best way to get around,” Morehead said.

Southbound lanes of the bridge open tonight and northbound lanes will be open tomorrow night, depending on the weather.

To stay up to date with the project click here.