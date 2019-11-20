× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 45 ‘Colts vs Texans Round 2’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts travel to Houston this week for a Thursday night matchup with the Texans.

With both teams coming in at 6-4, the winner will take possession of the division lead.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins preview the game, which features key injuries on both sides. Will T.Y. Hilton be able to suit up? Can the Colts run the ball without Marlon Mack? Will Indianapolis be able to contain Deshaun Watson like they did in week 7?

The fellas also take a look at how the playoff picture is shaping up with just six games left to go.

