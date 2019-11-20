× Caught on Camera: Car crashes through Muncie tobacco store

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police are searching for the driver who smashed through a tobacco store in Muncie.

Surveillance cameras at Low Bob’s Quick Stop captured the crash. Footage shows the driver plowing right into the front of the store.

“It made me angry,” said Joyce Dunn, manager of Low Bob’s Quick Stop.

The crash happened on Monday just after midnight. There are deep tire tracks leading to the now boarded up front window.

“I just want him to know what he’s done,” said Dunn.

Thankfully, the store was closed when the incident happened.

“I’m happy that nobody got hurt for one thing. If one of my staff was in here, they would’ve been gone, or if a customer was getting a doughnut out of that case, they would’ve been gone,” said Dunn.

Surveillance cameras outside also recorded a different angle. You can see the car driving over the curb, through the parking lot and into the east side store. The driver left the scene. Police are still searching for the person who was behind the wheel.

“After that hard hit, that would’ve shaken him back to reality. It would’ve me,” said Dunn.

The business is brand new and has been open less than a month. Dunn has been with the company for more than a decade.

“I’ve been here for about 13 years. It’s a part of me. It’s my second home,” said Dunn.

Dunn hopes the clear surveillance video can be a clue to help investigators track down the driver.

“I want him to know he has to reap with his soul about what he did. He could’ve cost us more than just the front end of the building. (It) could’ve cost him his life,” said Dunn.

Dunn understands accidents happen, but she wants the driver to accept responsibility for what’s already done.

“I want to say God be with him because he was surely with us, that’s as much I can say, and I mean that,” said Dunn.

Low Bob’s Quick Stop does have insurance.

If you know anything that can help investigators find the driver, call Muncie police.