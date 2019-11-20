× Brownsburg man falls to death from Carnival cruise ship balcony

MIAMI, Fla. – A Brownsburg father fell to his death from a Carnival cruise ship balcony.

Last Friday, Brian Rice and his wife Diane were returning from a six-night Caribbean cruise on the Carnival Horizon ship when he fell from a balcony onto a deck.

The ship’s medical crews responded, but he passed away.

Miami-Dade police said homicide detectives responded to the ship when it docked on Saturday for a death investigation.

The medical examiner determined his dead was caused by a blunt force injury and ruled it as accidental, but the police investigation is ongoing. At this time, it’s unclear how Rice fell.

His body is still in Miami pending funeral arrangements.

Diane told CBS4’s Angela Brauer that her husband was an amazing man who would help anyone at the drop of a dime. He was the best husband and father to their twin boys.

Carnival released the following statement to CBS4: “We can confirm the death of a guest on Carnival Horizon as the ship was returning to Miami on Friday evening. Our CareTeam continues to provide support to the guest’s family and we cooperated with the standard law enforcement investigation when the ship arrived to PortMiami on Saturday morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest’s family. “