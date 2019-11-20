2 Logansport men arrested for meth by state police after traffic stop

Sean Jones (left) Taylor Lee (right)

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested two Logansport men after a recent traffic stop lead to the seizure of methamphetamine.

According to ISP, around 10:41 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, an officer stopped a Dodge Charger near 3rd Street and Linden Avenue in Logansport.

Police said the Dodge had blue lighting activated on the front of the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Sean Jones, 36, of Logansport.

According to police, the ISP trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity while speaking to Jones.

A Logansport police officer arrived with his narcotics detecting police dog, Krypto.

After a walk around the Dodge, the K-9 alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs.

ISP said methamphetamine, a smoking pipe and a scale were found in the vehicle.

Jones and passenger Taylor Lee, 26, also of Logansport were arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail and charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

