2 firefighters hurt while battling blaze in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a blaze at an abandoned building in Shelbyville, according to the Shelbyville Fire Department.

At 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the fire department was called to 837 Webster Street in regards to a fire.

When crews arrived, they discovered that the interior floors were collapsing and portions of the roof had collapsed, according to SFD. Firefighters began by fighting the fire from the exterior of the building.

The property owner arrived and advised the fire department that a boat and several vehicles were inside an unburnt part of the building. Crews assisted in removing the vehicles.

SFD says the two firefighters who suffered minor injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment.