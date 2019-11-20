2 firefighters hurt while battling blaze in Shelbyville

Posted 9:23 pm, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25PM, November 20, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a blaze at an abandoned building in Shelbyville, according to the Shelbyville Fire Department.

At 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the fire department was called to 837 Webster Street in regards to a fire.

When crews arrived, they discovered that the interior floors were collapsing and portions of the roof had collapsed, according to SFD. Firefighters began by fighting the fire from the exterior of the building.

The property owner arrived and advised the fire department that a boat and several vehicles were inside an unburnt part of the building. Crews assisted in removing the vehicles.

SFD says the two firefighters who suffered minor injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.