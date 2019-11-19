Tracking rain in central Indiana

List of schools closed for Red for Ed Action Day

Posted 5:52 am, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13AM, November 19, 2019

Some fog to start our Tuesday morning but not expecting rain for a few more hours.  Expect the rain to fill in as low pressure slides into Indiana Tuesday afternoon.  Rain will be light and somewhat scattered but will be falling through the afternoon and then the evening rush hour. Cold enough for a coat this morning and umbrella needed later on when that rain develops. Rain could start as early as 11am for our western counties but this will be confined to Indianapolis and east in the afternoon and evening hours. Not much rain will pile up today.  We’re looking at about a tenth of an inch at most but totals will be higher on Thursday with more widespread rain. Wednesday looks GREAT! Enjoy the partly to mostly sunny day as the temperatures climb above average for only the third time this month.  The breeze will be out of the south which will help us climb in our temperatures and also make the wind feel much less icy than it has for awhile. Thursday will bring a lot of wind and also more rain.  Friday brings some small rain chances in the morning and night but the daytime should be alright.  The weekend has dropped rain chances but expect temperatures to be back below average.

