T.Y. Hilton has a few more boxes to check, but return against Houston possible

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There are boxes still to be checked before T.Y. Hilton is cleared to return for a critical meeting with Houston Thursday night, but a couple of important ones already have been marked off.

The Indianapolis Colts’ Pro Bowl wideout indicated he feels ready to return and has checked off the boxes necessary to him as he continues his rehab from a “freak” calf injury sustained during an Oct. 30 practice.

“It’s up the doctors, and Frank (Reich) and Chris (Ballard),” he said Tuesday. “If I check all the boxes . . . for me, how I feel, the doctors and trainers, and then Frank and Chris have the last say-so.

“If I check off all the boxes, then I’ll be out there. There’s about two more. The last two will be the say-so.”

Again, those final two boxes must be checked off by the medical staff and Reich and Ballard.

Reich repeatedly has mentioned Hilton’s unique ability to return from an injury. He also relies heavily on how Hilton feels on whether he should play or not, even without having practiced.

Hilton has missed the last three games with the calf injury. He initially thought it would be a much longer absence.

“Freak accident,” he said. “Just running like I normally do. I just ran the route earlier and I ran it and it kinda got me.

“I thought my season was over. Hey, a scary moment. It was something freak.”

Hilton’s history against the Texans is well-documented. He jokingly has described NRG Stadium as his second home.

In 15 regular-season games against Houston, Hilton has 82 receptions, 1,519 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s topped the 100-yard mark in four of his last six regular-season appearances.