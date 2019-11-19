Rapper Post Malone to perform in Indianapolis in February

LIVESTREAM: Public hearings continue in impeachment inquiry
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Post Malone backed by Sublime With Rome headlines Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour In New York City (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)

INDIANAPOLIS — Post Malone added a second leg of his North American tour—and will make a stop in Indianapolis.

The rapper will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2020. Special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will also perform.

Post Malone is on the “Runaway Tour” to support his most recent album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday (Nov. 19) at 5 p.m. for Citi Card members. Tickets go on sale to the general public at Friday, Nov. 22, at 9 a.m.

Malone, a four-time Grammy winner, has had No. 1 hits with “Rockstar,” Psycho” and “Sunflower.”

He wraps up the first leg of his tour with two shows in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. Dates for the second leg begin on Feb. 4 and wrap up on March 21.

