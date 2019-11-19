Not heading to Colts-Texans in Houston? How Superfans are bringing the action to Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. -- The Colts head to Houston to take on the Texans Thursday. With the two teams sitting atop the division, there are heavy playoff implications. Game tickets are just $30 in some sections, but a plane flight from Indy to Texas will hit your card for hundreds of dollars. So, what are Superfans doing locally?

The Blue Crew will be making their rounds before the game, and that can be taken quite literally. They are driving their Blue Crew Fire Truck 100 laps around Monument Circe starting at 6:30 pm. They are doing a lap for every year the NFL has been around. The person that guesses how long it will take to complete, gets a Peyton Manning signed football, while the second closest is one from Quenton Nelson. You can cast your vote here. If the truck breaks down before the laps are complete, then the tiebreaker is the closest guess to the combined rushing total in Thursday's game.

“We’ve done it before when Peyton [Manning] and Marvin [Harrison] connected on 84 passes,” said Blue Crew stalwart Randy Collins. On that run, they made 84 laps.

Superfan Mike Bostic may be better known by his alias "Clony Dungy". He can be seen at games impersonating the Colts legendary head coach. He's getting ready for Thursday by adding to his labor of love. Bostic completed a full replica of Lucas Oil Stadium in his Colts cave, but he felt that something was missing. He needed players to go along with it. He began leaning on electric football, which is a board game-like toy dating back to the 1960's. It involves a vibrating football field that moves figurines of players.

“I came across this site of guys that customize the electric football figures," Bostic said, "I'll usually spend about four to five hours on a figure."

He has replicas of all the Colts legends, as well as Indiana's finest sportscasters Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic. He has even made Texans players, but sold them to fans in Houston.

"I have some friends that are fans down there in the Houston area, and they saw my work, and wanted them," Bostic said.

Ahead of Thursday's matchup, he can use the game to run his figurines through plays against the Texans defense, however, he says he doesn't want to tip Houston off to any potential game-winning plays.