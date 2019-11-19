Masked suspect fires shot at worker during attempted robbery at Kokomo convenience store

LIVESTREAM: Public hearings continue in impeachment inquiry
Posted 10:48 am, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50AM, November 19, 2019

KOKOMO, Ind. – A would-be thief fired a shot at a convenience store worker during an attempted robbery in Kokomo.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday at Qwik Stop, 804 E. Markland Ave.

A 19-year-old clerk said an armed man entered the store wearing a mask, approached the front counter and demanded cash from the register. The suspect then fired a shot and left the store without getting any money. The clerk was not hurt.

The suspect wore a black-and-green checkered flannel jacket, red sweat pants, tennis shoes and gloves.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Scott Purtee at (765) 456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

